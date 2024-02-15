Minneapolis' LUSH aims to become nation's first nonprofit LGBTQ+ bar, theater

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities business hopes to become the United States' first nonprofit LGBTQ+ bar and theater.

LUSH Lounge & Theater in northeast Minneapolis, which bills itself as "a premier destination for live music, comedy, drag, burlesque and so much more," announced Wednesday that its 501(c)3 Organization, the Lush Legacy Fund (LLF), is working to acquire the business.

Jennifer Lueck, LUSH's owner and LLF board member, says the move is being made to uplift and empower the metro's LGBTQ+ community and businesses to foster a spirit of creativity and inclusivity.

"LUSH helps build connection by creating a fun, safe and welcoming space where friends can gather, and artists can perform. LUSH is a place for job training and opportunity, and where your entrepreneurial spirit can be encouraged and developed," Lueck said. "As an ownership group, we are committed to putting every dollar back into the business during this transition and will not monetarily benefit in any way. We have separate accountants who share our commitment to transparency and compliance."

Lueck says the board is consulting with nonprofit experts to create a strategic plan for LUSH's continuing success, and the success of its future LGBTQ+-related partnerships.

The board will hold a public meet-and-greet on March 14 at LUSH. It's also accepting applications board members and volunteers, and accepting donations.

