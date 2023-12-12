Minnesota ranked as a top 10 "queerest" state in the nation

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is among the top states in the country when it comes to its adult LGBTQ+ population, according to a new study.

On Monday, Advocate published its list of the "queerest" states in the nation, which looked at the states with the most LGBTQ+ people, proportionally.

According to the data the publication collected, Minnesota is ninth on the list with 267,600 LGBTQ+ residents that account for 6.3% of the state's population. The state is tied on the list with Tennessee.

The No. 1 queerest state, according to the list, is Oregon where LGBTQ+ residents — 243,300 of them — make up 7.8% of the the state's population.

RELATED: Celebrating lives, reflecting on loss: How LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones are marking Trans Day of Remembrance

Advocate writes that Washington, D.C. technically has the highest percentage with 81,400 LGBTQ+ residents making up 14.3% of the capital's population, but is omitted due to it not being a state.

The state with the largest overall population, California, has the most LGBTQ+ people with over 1.5 million residents. That is about 5.1% of the state's population.