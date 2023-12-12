Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota ranked as a top 10 "queerest" state in the nation

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesotan’s “This Queer Book Saved My Life" podcast finds global audience
Minnesotan’s “This Queer Book Saved My Life" podcast finds global audience 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is among the top states in the country when it comes to its adult LGBTQ+ population, according to a new study.

On Monday, Advocate published its list of the "queerest" states in the nation, which looked at the states with the most LGBTQ+ people, proportionally.

According to the data the publication collected, Minnesota is ninth on the list with 267,600 LGBTQ+ residents that account for 6.3% of the state's population. The state is tied on the list with Tennessee.

The No. 1 queerest state, according to the list, is Oregon where LGBTQ+ residents — 243,300 of them — make up 7.8% of the the state's population.

RELATED: Celebrating lives, reflecting on loss: How LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones are marking Trans Day of Remembrance

Advocate writes that Washington, D.C. technically has the highest percentage with 81,400 LGBTQ+ residents making up 14.3% of the capital's population, but is omitted due to it not being a state.

The state with the largest overall population, California, has the most LGBTQ+ people with over 1.5 million residents. That is about 5.1% of the state's population.

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 8:28 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.