Diggins takes 3rd in Minneapolis Loppet Cup 10K; Schumacher becomes 1st US man to win in 11 years

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States got its cross-country ski champion Sunday in the long-awaited return of the sport to the United States. But it was not at all who anyone thought would be at the top of the podium.

Afton-native Jessie Diggins, the Olympic champion and the greatest U.S. racer the sport has ever seen, was the unofficial host of the Loppet Cup at Theodore Wirth Park this weekend.

RELATED: Skiers invade the Twin Cities for Saturday's sold-out Loppet Cup

Jessie Diggins WCCO

Diggins raced in the 10K, placing third. Sweden's Jonna Sundling went 2-for-2 this weekend with another win Sunday.

In the men's race, an underdog took down all the favorites. Alaska's Gus Schumacher came out of nowhere for the first World Cup win of his career, and on his home soil.

Gus Schumacher Live Outside

RELATED: Jessie Diggins gets candid on off-season struggles: "Getting everything ... comes with unexpected pressures"

Diggins was happy to cede her spotlight to the man of the hour.

"Oh man, I'm not sharing the spotlight with him, it's his (laughs)!" Diggins said. "This is Gus' day and I want everyone to know that. This is so special and I couldn't possibly be more proud of him. He's like a little brother, you know, and this team is so tight, we're like a family."

Schumacher is the first American man to win a World Cup cross-country ski race since 2013.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Feb. 16, 2024.