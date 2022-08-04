Minneapolis leaders aim to improve community-police relations in new agreement

MINNEAPOLIS -- A legal agreement between the Minneapolis police, city lawyers and community members commits to accountability and transformation in policing in the city.

The agreement was signed Thursday by Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman and the chair of the unity community mediations team.

Basically, the agreement makes provisions to police policies to improve the relationship with the community and rebuild trust. This agreement tackles many issues, including use of force, behavioral health and disability, diversifying the police department, making sanctity of life a first priority, accountability and consequences of officers who do not comply with this agreement.

By having a community group working directly with police, leaders hope more people feel comfortable bringing issues forward to the unity community mediations team, who will then address it with police.

Also Thursday: an emotional confirmation hearing for the city's first community safety commissioner, Dr. Cedric Alexander. The City Council voted to approve him in the morning.

Alexander will oversee the police, fire department, 911, and emergency management and violence prevention programs. The goal is to better coordinate between departments and improve public safety.

