2 people in Minnesota die after salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people in Minnesota died after they got sick with Salmonella from pre-cut cantaloupes.

The Centers for Disease Control says that 99 people across 32 states (map) have been infected, and 45 of them have been hospitalized. The outbreak has also been linked to ill people in Canada.

The following cantaloupe products have been recalled:

Whole cantaloupes with a sticker "Malichita" or "Rudy" with the number "4050" and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique"

Vineyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes

Aldi whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products including pineapple spears in clamshell packaging

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes

Officials say that people should not eat any of the recalled cantaloupes, and to wash items that may have touched the cantaloupes using hot soapy water. People should throw away any recalled cantaloupes or return them to their original store.

People who experience severe Salmonella symptoms — which include diarrhea, a fever of higher than 102 degrees, and vomiting — should call their health care provider. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Businesses are urged not to sell any of the recalled cantaloupes.