Man shot dead inside north Minneapolis apartment, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after he was shot on Thursday night on Minneapolis' north side, according to police.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a residence off James and 11th avenues in the Near North neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

Police say the victim was shot inside an apartment building, with the shooter fleeing the area before officers arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara says no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our investigators are fully dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and providing answers to his family," O'Hara said. "We strongly encourage anyone with information about this tragic incident to come forward and support our efforts to bring accountability for this family."

The victim's identity and exact cause of death will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is the city's second homicide of the new year. The first was also a deadly shooting, which happened last week about two miles north off Lowry and Emerson avenues. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Bobby Glenn Hawkins of Brooklyn Center.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).