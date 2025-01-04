21-year-old man dies in Minneapolis shooting on Friday night

A man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man died after being shot in Minneapolis on Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at the 3200 block of Fremont Avenue north on a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrive, they say they located a man with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officer say they rendered aid to the man before he was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

The man died of his injuries at the hospital.

"Our investigators will work tirelessly to try and find answers about what happened to this man for his family," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "I urge anyone who may know what happened to contact our investigators."

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway.