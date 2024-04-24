Minneapolis gang member sentenced to 2 years for firearm possession

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis gang member has been sentenced on federal firearm charges.

Kaprice Richards was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. A second charge, unlawful possession of a machinegun, was dropped, according to a plea deal.

Richards was one of 14 alleged gang members charged last summer in a crackdown that was a collaboration between local and federal authorities.

"We will not allow a small group of violent gang members to continue to terrorize our neighbors," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at the time.

That was the second significant move against Minneapolis gangs last year. In May of 2023, authorities announced Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges against 45 alleged gang members.

Last month, Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, another one of the 14 charged in August, received the same sentence as Richards for illegally possessing a machine gun.