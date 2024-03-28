Minneapolis Fire Department searching for new recruits, especially women firefighters

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department is recruiting new cadets to join the ranks.

The department is holding a series of information sessions for potential candidates with one scheduled for this week:

Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Minneapolis Firefighter Museum on 22nd Avenue Northeast.

While staffing levels are at good levels now, the department is preparing as some members are set to retire.

MFD said the pool of applicants has declined over the years. Before 2022, the department would receive 1,500-2,000 applications during an average hiring period, but they've only seen 750 applicants apply in the last two years.

The department is also working to recruit more female firefighters. Currently, 34 out of 446 firefighters in the department are women. Leaders said that number was closer to 70 in the early 2000s and was among the highest in the country.

Firefighters serve in a variety of different ways in the community, including fire and hazardous materials response, emergency medical services as well as collapse and water rescues.

Newly hired cadets will be paid more than $2,000 biweekly while attending the Minneapolis Fire Cadet Academy training program, which lasts three to four months.

The starting salary for an MFD firefighter upon graduating the academy is $73,000.

Applications will be accepted from April 1-15. Click here for more information on the upcoming information sessions.