Minneapolis' The 19 Bar, one of the oldest gay bars in the country, closed due to fire

MINNEAPOLIS — The future is uncertain for a Minneapolis landmark after a freak accident started a fire.

The 19 Bar, one of the oldest gay bars still operating in the United States, is closed until further notice. Witnesses say a garbage truck clipped a nearby power pole Friday afternoon.

The pole then fell over and started a fire at the bar.

"I felt the vibration from the explosion," said Chiquita Plowman. "I looked out my window, you saw the fire shoot up from the building."

On Facebook, the bar said that no one was injured due to the fire.

"We will have to face this challenge one day at a time," the Facebook post says.