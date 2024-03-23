Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis' The 19 Bar, one of the oldest gay bars in the country, closed due to fire

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

19 Bar closed due to fire
19 Bar closed due to fire 00:38

MINNEAPOLIS — The future is uncertain for a Minneapolis landmark after a freak accident started a fire.

The 19 Bar, one of the oldest gay bars still operating in the United States, is closed until further notice. Witnesses say a garbage truck clipped a nearby power pole Friday afternoon. 

The pole then fell over and started a fire at the bar.

MORE NEWS: Sunday storm in Minnesota could drop 6-10 inches of snow in metro, more in the west

"I felt the vibration from the explosion," said Chiquita Plowman. "I looked out my window, you saw the fire shoot up from the building."

On Facebook, the bar said that no one was injured due to the fire.

"We will have to face this challenge one day at a time," the Facebook post says.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer at WCCO since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 10:44 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.