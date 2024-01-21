Watch CBS News
Teachers' union, Anoka-Hennepin district reach tentative agreement

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — Anoka-Hennepin schools have reached a tentative agreement with their educators' union after a long mediation session. 

Negotiations lasted from Friday morning at 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday. 

There are still a few steps to go. The union executive board must approve the deal. Then, details will be sent to members for a ratification vote. 

Finally, the school board would vote on the contract. 

The union has canceled a rally they had scheduled for Monday night. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:19 AM CST

