Minneapolis bridge getting $34 million in federal funding for improvements, repairs

MINNEAPOLIS — A project to improve the Nicollet Avenue Bridge is getting $34.2 million in federal funding.

The funding is part of a $635 million grant for 22 small and medium-sized bridge projects around the U.S., according to the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.

The bridge, which stands over Minnehaha Creek in Minneapolis' Tangletown neighborhood, was built in 1923 and underwent repairs in 1973, according to the city.

Federal officials say over 10,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day.

The city is planning to replace the bridge's sidewalks, drainage and lighting systems and create protected bike lanes.

The money for the grant is part of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was signed into law in 2021.

During construction, the bridge will be closed to all cars, bikes and pedestrians. Timing on construction is undecided, according to the city.