Live Updates: Biden to sign infrastructure bill as focus turns to social spending package

Washington — President Biden is signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, while the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is expected to release more data on Mr. Biden's other key piece of legislation, the Build Back Better Act.
The White House said a bipartisan group of lawmakers, governors, mayors, and business and union leaders will be attending the signing ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. on the South Lawn of the White House. A spokesperson for Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, one of the moderate Democratic negotiators of both bills, said she will be in attendance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week he will not be attending.
The bill includes $550 billion in new spending on the nation's physical infrastructure and has been praised by Mr. Biden as the largest investment in roads, bridges, ports, water and rail in decades. The measure provides $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for railways. It also provides $65 billion to expand broadband infrastructure and $55 billion for clear water investments.
The White House announced on Sunday that former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be the senior adviser responsible for coordinating the implementation of the bill.
But looming over the bill signing is the forecast from the CBO on the Build Back Better Act, Mr. Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending and climate plan. While Democratic leaders and progressives had hoped to vote on the social spending package and the infrastructure bill together, the plan fell apart when moderates said they wanted to wait for the CBO score before voting. The CBO score is necessary before any Senate vote on Build Back Better due to budget reconciliation rules.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues on Sunday that she expects the CBO to release data on the portions of the bill written by three more committees on Monday.
Democrats will only need a simple majority to pass Build Back Better in the Senate, but since no Republicans are expected to support it, all 50 Democrats will need to vote for it.
Beto O'Rourke launches 2022 campaign for Texas governor
Former U.S. Congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke announced Monday that he is running for governor of Texas.
His campaign announcement video largely centered around the Texas power grid's failure during a winter storm in February.
"When the electricity grid failed and those in power failed all of us, it was the people of Texas who were willing to put their differences behind them and get to work doing the job at hand, which meant helping our fellow Texans get through that crisis," O'Rourke said. "We did this out of a sense of duty and responsibility to one another. Now imagine if the governor of Texas felt that same way. Well, there's something that you and I can do about that."
O'Rourke is hoping to capture the energy he brought to his 2018 U.S. Senate race, when he lost to Republican Senator Ted Cruz by about 2.5 percentage points. O'Rourke used the momentum from that campaign to launch a run for president in 2020, but after a huge fundraising launch, he dropped out a few months before the Iowa caucuses after his campaign never had significant support in the polls.
Lawmakers, governors, business leaders heading to White House for bill signing
A bipartisan group of lawmakers, governors, mayors and business leaders are set to join the president at the White House for his signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a White House aide said.
Among the members of congressional leadership expected to attend are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.
Democrats on the guest list include Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, and Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio. Among the Republicans expected to join are Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio, and Representatives Tom Reed of New York and Don Young of Alaska.
Governors Kate Brown of Oregon, Larry Hogan of Maryland and John Bel Edwards of Louisiana are also heading to the White House.
Congress faces considerable to-do list with return from recess
While lawmakers are preparing to celebrate the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan with the bill signing at the White House, they also have a lengthy list of items to tackle in the final months of the year.
In the Senate, members are expected to take up this week an annual defense policy bill while they wait for the House to clear the broader $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to Democrats on Sunday.
Schumer said he will seek to have a vote on an amendment to the bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq, which has bipartisan support.
Congress also has until December 3 to pass a bill funding the government or face a partial shutdown. Schumer said key senators have been engaged in negotiations over funding levels, but acknowledged Republican and Democratic negotiators remain at odds. Instead, the New York Democrat said Congress will likely have to pass a short-term measure before September 3 to keep government agencies operating.
Lawmakers are also staring down a December 3 deadline to address the debt limit. Congress last month approved a stopgap bill that raised the debt limit by $480 billion into early December to avoid a default on the nation's debt.
Sinema to attend White House bill signing
A spokesperson for Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she would be attending the signing ceremony at 3 p.m.
The White House said a bipartisan group of lawmakers will attend. Although Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted for the bill along with 18 other Republicans, McConnell said last week that he won't be attending.
Landrieu to be named senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator
The White House announced Sunday that former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be the senior adviser responsible for coordinating for implementation of this historic bipartisan infrastructure law.
According to the White House, Landrieu will "oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations—work that independent experts verify will create millions of high-paying, union jobs while boosting our economic competitiveness in the world, strengthening our supply chains, and acting against inflation for the long term."