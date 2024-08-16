Minneapolis entrepreneur found dead in Brazilian rental home, authorities suspect foul play

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Brazil are investigating after a Minneapolis entrepreneur was found dead while on a business and vacation trip.

D'Wayne Morris, 43, was the president and founder of Blue Waters Consulting and Soul Community Development Corporation. The Roosevelt High School graduate had strong ties to community.

"He was a fun partner to have, " said Tamatha Richman, Morris' life partner. She said he made everyone he met feel as if they were his best friend.

"He has a way about himself that everybody believes they are the most special person, when he is interacting with them within the last week the amount of people who told me they were D'Wayne's best friend or brother and sister to him with no blood relation and that's really how he showed up in his relationships," Richman said.

From his time as a teacher, a basketball coach, or working at a non-profit across Minneapolis, Morris gave his all to what he was doing.

"While others may have seen him as him staying really busy, it really was more about D'Wayne was sharing his gift so it came easy to him. It energized him to be able to connect to help and provide," said Richman.

Morris graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University and managed a $14 million portfolio of businesses as well as provided financial consulting.

Morris was the sole provider for his blended family, which included Richman's three children and his one child.

Their home was a place where they mentored other young adults, another way he gave back to community.

"To be a partner with D'Wayne is really to share him with the world," Richman said.

As a family, they loved to travel.

"We've traveled to a variety of countries, and we were well aware of the things that are necessary as you become an international traveler," Richman said.

That's why she has so many questions about what happened in Brazil.

"It doesn't it doesn't make sense. D'Wayne was in the country less than 24 hours. D'Wayne had not even spent the night in Brazil," Richman said.

Morris was found dead in his rental home in Brazil.

His family, as well as authorities, suspect foul play.

"This is a definitely situation where D'Wayne was targeted," Richman said.

His death does not overshadow how much he contributed to the lives of many. He leaves behind a legacy of love and empowering others to be their best.

Richman is planning a celebration of life in Minnesota. Morris will later be buried in Jamaica.