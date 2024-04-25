Minneapolis police investigate double shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds on Upton Avenue North near Golden Valley Road in the Willard-Hay neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m.

WCCO

The victims were taken to North Memorial Health, and both are expected to survive.

Police say no arrests have been made, but they believe the shooter knew the victims.

MORE NEWS: 2 charged in deadly Minneapolis mass shooting at Nudieland backyard music venue