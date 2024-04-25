Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police investigate double shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds on Upton Avenue North near Golden Valley Road in the Willard-Hay neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to North Memorial Health, and both are expected to survive.

Police say no arrests have been made, but they believe the shooter knew the victims.

