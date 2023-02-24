Judge issues injunction, temporarily stalling plans to raze Roof Depot site

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge issued an injunction Friday morning, pending appeal, to the planned demolition of Roof Depot.

This comes a day after a protest erupted when the Minneapolis City Council failed to pass a vote to cancel the Roof Depot demolition contract. The vote was evenly split between the 12 council members. Council closed the session to clear the chambers shortly after.

The judge ruled that the plantiffs (those seeking to stop the demolition) would get two weeks to raise a bond, though the City of Minneapolis can come back and request additional expenditures. The judge would consider increasing the bond amount depending on the duration of an appeal.

The Minneapolis City Council previously voted to tear down the building in order to expand the public works and water utility areas.

Neighbors say taking down the building will release massive amounts of arsenic into the air. They say people living in the area already have some of the highest levels of asthma and heart disease in the state.

Earlier this week, a number of people occupying the Roof Depot site were cleared from the property. According to officials, the property was secured Tuesday evening because the site is "not safe for individuals to congregate at and anyone on the site is trespassing."

Members of the American Indian Movement and Little Earth Protectors had set up camp at the site, located at East 28th Street and Longfellow Avenue in South Minneapolis.

Community members want to create an urban garden and community hub.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 31.