Minneapolis city leaders cancel trip to Somalia days before takeoff

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis city leaders hoped a trip halfway around the world would improve public safety and build community connections.

WCCO obtained internal records that lay out plans Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara had for a weeklong visit to Somalia this past February.

Frey leads the city with the largest Somali-American population in the country.

On Sunday, he helped Minneapolis celebrate 10 years as a sister city to Bosaso, Somalia.

"The importance of fostering those relationships in times of peace is critical for making sure those relationships stay steadfast in times of war," Frey said.

Emails show Frey's chief of staff described traveling to Somalia as "an international trip [Frey's] been discussing for five years."

When asked why O'Hara was going to join Frey, a spokesperson from the mayor's office said, "Our police officers work closely with our local Somali community and this trip would have given the Chief an opportunity to learn even more about the Somali culture, meet key leaders, and build relationships."

In one email, O'Hara is said to have helped facilitate the trip through his contacts at the State Department.

Frey and O'Hara declined to be interviewed for this story.

Some local Somalis were against the trip, with one man writing to the city council that taxpayer money could be put to better use and the trip was causing division in the Somali community.

Others support the idea of a visit, especially if it improves relations with the Minneapolis Police Department.

"[There's a] big gap, and lack of trust, between police and the Somali community, especially the younger generation," said Mohamud Farah, an imam and journalist. "These are things that [Frey and O'Hara] would feel and understand and benefit [from]."

Records show the flights for Frey, O'Hara and two more Minneapolis police officers acting as security cost close to $17,928, with the mayor's ticket being billed to his office and the police's tickets coming out of the MPD budget.

But just three days before they were set to leave, the trip was canceled.

The mayor's office says it was called off because of security concerns.

Emails show safety was an issue even before the cancelation.

A U.S. State Department employee had sent Frey's office a "Do Not Travel" advisory for Somalia.

One staffer also cited "significant security concerns" in January.

The city says it got the plane tickets fully refunded except for $389.

A spokesperson says Frey and O'Hara would still like to visit Somalia, but the trip hasn't been rescheduled.

Frey visited a sister city in Finland last year.