Minneapolis City Council to consider rideshare minimum wage ordinance Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The future of your next rideshare in Minneapolis could be determined on Tuesday.

The Minneapolis City Council is weighing a rideshare ordinance to set a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers. The council meeting is at 1:30 p.m.

Both Uber and Lyft have spoken out against the proposed ordinance and threatened to stop operations in the Twin Cities if it passes.

In August, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a measure that would set a minimum wage and ensure other protections for rideshare drivers in the city. Frey said he needed more time to deliberate before passing the bill.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a similar measure passed by the legislature last year after Uber and Lyft issued similar threats to the state.

If the ordinance passes, Minneapolis will not be the first city to set a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. Washington and New York have statewide measures in place, and Seattle and New York City have enacted them at the city level.