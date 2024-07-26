Watch CBS News
Carjacking victim shot near Loring Park in Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is fighting for his life and a suspect is in custody after a violent carjacking early Friday near Minneapolis' Loring Park.

Police say the victim was pulled out of his vehicle just before 2 a.m. on Oak Grove Street near Spruce Place, and at some point in the struggle the thief opened fire.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say the victim's car was later spotted by St. Paul police officers, who took the driver into custody. The investigation is still underway, according to police.

