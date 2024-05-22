Watch CBS News
Millions approved for housing projects in Ramsey County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Ramsey County approved $8.7 million for 12 housing development projects on Tuesday.

Six of the projects were awarded $4.6 million while the other six got $4.1 million. The 12 projects together are expected to add over 450 affordable units. Nearly 60 of them will be available for individuals and families with household incomes less than $26,000 annually. 

"We're proud to be leading the charge in housing development with a focus on rental affordability," said Mai Chong Xiong, the Board Chair for the Housing Redevelopment Authority. "Our commitment to providing solutions to housing is unwavering as we remain steadfast in supporting our most vulnerable residents and confronting our region's housing crisis.

A detailed list of housing development awards in Ramsey County can be found here.

First published on May 22, 2024

