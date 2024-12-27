Semi-truck holding 6,400 gallons of milk overturns in central Minnesota

Deadly strain of bird flu found in Wis. poultry flock, and more headlines

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — A semi-truck holding tens of thousands of pounds of milk overturned in Stearns County on Christmas Day.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the big rig overturned shortly before 9 a.m. on Mapleview Road, just north of the County Road 40 intersection, which is just south of Albany.

When deputies arrived, they located a 2018 Kenworth truck with a tanker trailer in the west ditch of Maple View Road, tipped on its passenger side. The tanker was holding 6,400 gallons of milk — around 55,000 pounds — and some of it was leaking out the top hatch.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Melrose, told deputies that he was driving southbound on the road when the tanker's tires got too close to the shoulder. The truck was pulled off the roadway when the tires caught a "softer portion of the shoulder," which eventually overturned the vehicle and its trailer, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Albany Fire and Rescue assisted deputies at the scene.