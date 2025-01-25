Watch CBS News
Mild temperatures take a dip as cold front passes through

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday morning will start off mild, but as a cold through passes through, temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-to-upper 20's to single digits by the evening.

The blast of cold air could throw a few flurries around on Saturday morning, but the bigger story will be the wind with gusts expected to reach 30mph, keeping wind chills in the teens. 

Areas in and around Arrowhead have the best chance of seeing any substantial snowfall, likely about an inch. 

High pressure builds back up Saturday night into Sunday morning, clearing the clouds and allowing for sunshine to return. 

Wind chills will start below 0° on Sunday morning, and only reach the teens by afternoon. However, air temperatures will return to the upper 20's. 

Active storm cells largely stay to the north of Minnesota into next week, which will help to keep temperatures more moderate. 

Temperatures will climb into the 30's on Monday and Tuesday, with another slight chance for snow in parts of northern Minnesota on Tuesday night.

There may be a better shot at widespread snow come next Saturday, that is subject to change as the week continues. 

