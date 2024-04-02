Michael Molitor enters Norgaard plea in Pine Island standoff that prompted shelter-in-place alert

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — A southern Minnesota man accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff in 2022 has entered a Norgaard plea.

Michael Molitor, 38, entered the plea for first-degree assault, with the other three charges being dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The Norgaard plea means Molitor believes the facts of the case indicate his guilt, but he is unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island in late August 2022. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide by cop," the complaint states.

Molitor allegedly told authorities he had firearms, and that he had a woman handcuffed in his house.

A SWAT team arrived in the afternoon and, after some hours of communication and observation, used chemical munitions to try to force Molitor out of the house. While authorities deployed those munitions, Molitor allegedly fired nearly two dozen shots, some of which struck an armored vehicle and a nearby home.

Eventually, Molitor exited the home, apparently unarmed. Police used less-lethal rounds to subdue him and took him into custody. There was no woman handcuffed in the house.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued during the standoff. It was meant to be sent only to those in close proximity to the incident but was accidentally sent to a greater portion of Minnesota than intended.

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

NOTE: Video is from Aug. 23, 2022