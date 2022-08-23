Michael Molitor charged in Pine Island standoff that prompted shelter-in-place alert

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota man is accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff over the weekend.

Michael Molitor, 37, faces first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as charges of making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest. The charges were filed in Olmsted County Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island Saturday morning. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide by cop," the complaint states.

Molitor allegedly told authorities he had firearms, and that he had a woman handcuffed in his house. Latter, after the standoff ended in Molitor's arrest, police found the house empty.

The complaint states Molitor's "words were slow and slurred" and the deputy thought he was impaired. Molitor told the deputy "I plan on dying today" and threatened to shoot at neighboring houses, according to the complaint.

Molitor was seen in the garage wearing "military-grade body armor" and wielding an AR-15, the complaint states.

A SWAT team arrived in the afternoon and, after some hours of communication and observation, used chemical munitions to try to force Molitor out of the house. While authorities deployed those munitions, Molitor allegedly fired nearly two dozen shots, some of which struck an armored vehicle and a nearby home.

Eventually, Molitor exited the home, apparently unarmed. Police used less-lethal rounds to subdue him and took him into custody.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued during the standoff. It was meant to be sent only to those in close proximity to the incident but was accidentally sent to a greater portion of Minnesota than intended.

Mental Health Resources

If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.