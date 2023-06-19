Minnesota AG Ellison warns Taylor Swift fans of scams ahead of US Bank Stadium shows

MINNEAPOLIS – Ahead of Taylor Swift's two concerts next weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is warning fans to be on high alert for scams.

Ellison's office says about 200 Swifties across the country have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in connection with her "Eras" tour, which will hit U.S. Bank Stadium this Friday and Saturday.

Some fans have reported "losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don't exist or never arrive," says Ellison's office.

"Minnesotans who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not have to endure a 'Cruel Summer,'" Ellison said. "Ticket scammers are nothing but trouble and what they do is illegal. I won't stand by knowing there may be scammers out there trying to deceive Minnesota Swifties and other fans. If you believe you were taken advantage of, please contact my office to file a complaint."

Ellison's office implores fans to only buy tickets from trustworthy sites, which can be verified via BBB's website. And make sure the address of those sites begin with "https," which means it's a secure website.

When buying tickets, do so with a credit card if possible, which gives consumers more protection against fraud.

Also, take a close look at your tickets to make sure they're for the correct date, time, venue and seat assignment. Contact the venue to make sure your assigned seat matches one that's actually in the building.

Swifties who believe they've been scammed can contact the attorney general's office by filling out a form online, or by calling 651-296-3353 in the Twin Cities, or 800-657-3787 in Greater Minnesota.

