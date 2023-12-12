Metro Transit plans to update code of conduct, add officers to improve rider experience

Met Council to vote on new Metro Transit code of conduct

Met Council to vote on new Metro Transit code of conduct

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit is continuing its push to improve public safety on its light rails, trains and buses.

Changes are happening on the Metro Transit systems. Earlier this month, a $35 fare violation fines program started, and now, an update to its code of conduct. The Metropolitan Council will vote on whether or not they'll adopt their updated policies.

It's all in effort to improve rider experience and safety.

The code of conduct reminds riders of requirements like having a paid fare, using no more than one seat and other prohibited behaviors, like eating on transit or harassment.

While these rules have been around for some time, on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Council will consider adopting the updated guidelines for the first time.

Along with that, Metro Transit is cracking down on riders who aren't following these rules. One way they're doing that is adding security services and community service officers, or CSOs.

Right now, there are about a dozen CSOs out in the field. They've inspected nearly 2,000 fares and issued 200 citations since their deployment last week.

On top of that, the Transit Service Intervention Project is now underway. That program works with several community-based organizations to address issues like homelessness and substance abuse.

Metro Transit leaders say it's a good thing.

"The course of service increasing is great because it shows that our police officers are taking a proactive position and they are out there to deal with the quality of life crimes," Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III said.

"We hear from our riders that having more official presence on the system helps contribute to their sense of safety and so we think as we grow this transit rider investment program that will help riders continue to feel safe and comfortable while riding," Metro Transit general manager Lesley Kandaras said.

If everything goes according to plan Wednesday, code of conduct signage will be updated in February.

Metro Transit is also looking for feedback from riders. There will be several listening sessions next month.