Metro Transit looks to expand MICRO buses in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit wants to expand a pilot program that improves the mobility of seniors and those with physical challenges.

MICRO buses, which have been operating since September, offer curb-to-curb trips that connect riders to resources like never before.

"I love it," said Myra Cain, who uses MICRO buses. "It comes straight to the door and pick me up and take me straight to the door where I want to go."

Cain said MICRO is a game changer, giving her and her grandchildren access to transportation for those spontaneous trips to the grocery store, church, or school.

MICRO is super localized, serving a five-mile radius in north Minneapolis.

The app tells you which bus is coming, and approximately how long before it gets to the destination. Users can also call and ask for a ride.

Some riders have a hard time using regular transit, whether it's because they're trying to wrangle children and arms full of groceries -- or because of physical challenges.

Cain has a knee brace and a walker; MICRO keeps her from walking long blocks to the regular bus stops.

The top destination is the Cub Foods on west Broadway. Since the pilot program began, MICRO has taken more than 38,000 rides.

MICRO cost the same as riding Metro Transit or Mobility. The service has one more year of its pilot program before expansion begins.