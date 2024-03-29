Metro Transit ends overtime contracts with Bloomington, MSP Airport police

BLOOMINGTON — Metro Transit is showing renewed confidence in its safety and security action plan, ending overtime contracts with two local police departments in favor of its own separate initiatives.

Officers from Bloomington Police and Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport police had patrolled stations and even rode trains as part of special year-long agreement with Metro Transit.

"Metro Transit is committed to maintaining a strong onboard, official presence across the light rail network," Nikki Muehlhausen, a spokeswoman for Metro Transit Police, wrote in a statement to WCCO News. "Our layered approach includes police officers, Community Service Officers, security officers, and Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) Agents, whose responsibilities include upholding our Code of Conduct."

MORE NEWS: Metro Transit ridership grows in 2023, but officials say they need help to continue the trend

Roughly 24 TRIP agents debuted in their roles in February, riding daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Metro Transit says the agents will also enforce its code of conduct, help riders navigate routes and schedules, and provide information on "social service programs."

"Beyond that, we continue to work closely and collaboratively with law enforcement agencies throughout the region. In practice, this primarily means entering into agreements that allow police officers from other agencies to support our public safety efforts on an as-needed basis," Muehlhausen added. "With state funding from the Transit Service Intervention Project, we are also covering costs to have University of Minnesota Police Department officers patrol the Green Line at and between the West Bank, East Bank and Stadium Village stations."

Bloomington's contract with MTPD ran from March 2023 through December 2023, and the police chief told city council members that officers rode the trains at several area stops starting at 4 a.m., and made several hundred arrests.

"The population doing this stuff, people like to hear this, but they're rule followers. If you enforce the rules, they're going to follow the rules," Chief Booker Hodges explained to WCCO News. "This is the decision [Metro Transit] made and they think this is best for their system. We have to give them an opportunity to see if it works."

Both Bloomington and MSP Police will continue to monitor their area stations. Chief Hodges also expressed openness to partnering again in the future.