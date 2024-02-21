Watch CBS News
Metro Transit bus runs over woman's leg in north Minneapolis

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a Metro Transit bus ran over a woman's leg in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.

According to the Metro Transit Police, officers responded to call involving a Metro C Line bus and a pedestrian at Penn Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Police say surveillance video shows a woman running after the bus as it was pulling away from a stop when she slipped and fell. Her left leg was then run over the one of the back wheels of the bus.

The woman suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The bus driver will be placed on standard administrative leave pending investigation.

Riley Moser

First published on February 21, 2024 / 8:24 PM CST

