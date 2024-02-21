Metro Transit bus runs over woman's leg in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a Metro Transit bus ran over a woman's leg in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.
According to the Metro Transit Police, officers responded to call involving a Metro C Line bus and a pedestrian at Penn Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North shortly before 5:45 p.m.
Police say surveillance video shows a woman running after the bus as it was pulling away from a stop when she slipped and fell. Her left leg was then run over the one of the back wheels of the bus.
The woman suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
The bus driver will be placed on standard administrative leave pending investigation.
