2 injured in south Minneapolis shooting, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in south Minneapolis.

Officers from the third precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with injuries that police say are not life-threatening. They were both transported to HCMC for treatment.

A business and a vehicle were also struck by gunfire during the shooting, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.