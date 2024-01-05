Metro skiers get taste of winter activities at Battle Creek Regional Park, thanks to machine-made snow

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Mother nature has been far from cooperative this winter, but that isn't slowing skiers in Ramsey County.

The snow guns at the Winter Recreation Area in Battle Creek Park are working overtime, especially after the warm and rainy holiday season.

"This has just been a game changer," said Emmett Mullin, Regional Parks Manager with the Metropolitan Council.

Ramsey County, the state and the Metropolitan Council teamed up to contribute more than $6 million last year to open up the only facility in the east metro with man-made snow.

Mark McCabe, director of Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, says that does a lot more than just ease the demand at the other parks in the area.

"With this investment, we've been able to really open it up to a lot more audiences," McCabe said. "So you see a lot more younger families and individuals who haven't skied before coming out and trying it for the first time."

"The Met Council thinks a lot about equity and I know Ramsey County does too. And the idea of expanding opportunities to a wider range of people is really a huge thing that we want to do more of," Mullin added.

A number of high schools, all across the area, are already coming to take advantage of the powder that takes day and night to perfect.

"Typically you need to be around 26 degrees or colder to be able to make snow and it has to be the right humidity conditions and things like that. And it's constant fine-tuning and adjustments to be able to have good conditions," McCabe said.

And everyone at the park hopes this is just the beginning.

"Oh, this is fantastic," avid skier Ahvo Taipale said. "We are coming up to the standard of anywhere in the world. This is absolutely key for today's world, the way the climate is changing. We are counting on this one now that skiing is here for a long time to come."

"I think that there's a lot for people to explore. We're really hoping that people see this and come out," said Mullin.

If you want to check out the park and give skiing a try, there are several days when you can do so for free.

