Minnesota begins pilot project to detect high drivers

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Drug Recognition Officers from law enforcement agencies throughout the state met in Maple Grove Friday, where experts trained them on the newest tools to detect high drivers on the road.

Nearly 70 kits went out with the officers, who will use them as part of a $1.4 million pilot project launching this year. 
 
The kits, manufactured by two companies — Sotoxa and Drager — can detect the presence of nearly a half dozen substances in a matter of minutes, including marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. The test is self-administered through a cheek swab. The swab then goes into the machines, which display positive or negative results. 

"This is a tool that will save lives. It's just that simple," said Mike Hanson, Director of Minnesota's Office of Traffic Safety.  "There's great value in that. I think we would all agree there is great value in that. This is something we're going to have to find a way to support."

Hanson says officers could ask drivers to take the test, which is not mandatory at this time, after a roadside stop and field sobriety test. 

The results during the year-long pilot program aren't permissible in court and won't lead to an arrest. The hope of the program, Hanson says, is to lead lawmakers to draft and pass legislation targeting high drivers in 2025.

"There's a common misconception out there that I can have a little bit of alcohol and a little bit of cannabis and be fine – nothing can be further from the truth," Hanson said. "There is an emerging body of science that tells us that combination is even more dangerous than each of those by themselves."

First published on January 5, 2024 / 5:17 PM CST

