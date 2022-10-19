Watch CBS News
METRO Gold Line construction begins: Groundbreaking ceremony held in Woodbury

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

METRO Gold Line construction begins
METRO Gold Line construction begins 00:43

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Construction is officially underway for the METRO Gold Line in the east metro.

Slated to open in 2025, the Gold Line will be the state's first Bus Rapid Transit line that "operates primarily within bus-only lanes," according to Metro Transit.

The 10-mile BRT line will connect St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury - generally along Interstate 94.

screen-shot-2022-10-19-at-10-10-56-am.png
Metro Transit

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Woodbury Wednesday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Betty McCollum and the commissioners from Ramsey and Washington counties spoke at the event.

For more on the project, click here

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

