METRO Gold Line construction begins: Groundbreaking ceremony held in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Construction is officially underway for the METRO Gold Line in the east metro.

Slated to open in 2025, the Gold Line will be the state's first Bus Rapid Transit line that "operates primarily within bus-only lanes," according to Metro Transit.

The 10-mile BRT line will connect St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury - generally along Interstate 94.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Woodbury Wednesday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Betty McCollum and the commissioners from Ramsey and Washington counties spoke at the event.

