Mental Health expert offers tips on ways to cope amid ongoing war

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a tough couple of days as the death toll rises, as the war continues between Israel and Hamas. The pain is being felt around the world, including here in Minneapolis. WCCO's Ubah Ali caught up with friends, Hadija Steen Mills and Yordi Solomone, at a local shop as they enjoyed their coffee after what they say has been a difficult week.

"I don't need to see horrific pictures for me to feel empathy," Solomone said. "I haven't even felt the grief because I haven't processed everything yet."

That's where Dr. Resmaa Menakem comes in, as a clinical social worker he helps people find strength and healing during tough times.

"It's important to pause, it's important to see each other as human beings," Dr. Menakem said.

When it comes to the conflict overseas, he believes limiting social media intake is good first step especially as jarring images surfaced.

"Say to yourself I've heard enough, I've seen enough," he said. "I need some space to allow my body to get back to some equilibrium."

Then Dr. Menakem encourages people to look to their support system. "Turn towards each other instead of on each other and so talk to each other about what you're experiencing."

Other tips include journaling and finding ways to express yourself.

For Solomone, she releases anxiety through cooking.

"My love language is food," she smiled. "I've been having friends over to eat with me."

Dr. Menakem believes doing some of these tips will create the condition needed to begin healing.

If you are struggling with your mental health and need assistance, click here.