"Just our worst nightmares": Minnesotan Cindy Flash killed in Hamas attack on Israel

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The impacts of the war in Israel are stretching across the globe.

As of Thursday, the terror attack launched last weekend by Hamas has claimed the lives of about 1,200 Israelis, more than 1,500 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and at least 27 American citizens.

One of those American casualties is Minnesota native Cindy Flash. Her daughter, Keren Flash, says Hamas militants broke into her parent's safe room near Gaza last weekend, murdering them both.

The 67-year-old St. Paul resident had actually advocated for Palestinian rights. Here's how her daughter described the attack on their community.

Cindy Flash Keren Flash

"We kept hearing shootings and gunfire, and bombs, and alarms, and just didn't know what was happening," said Keren Flash. "Just our worst nightmares."

Surviving Americans could soon catch evacuation flights out of Israel. As they escape the war zone, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is flying in. He will meet with Israeli military leaders, while Pentagon officials offer advice for rescuing kidnapped Americans.

