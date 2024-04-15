Watch CBS News
Mendota Heights school aims to become 5th Minnesota school with inclusive playground

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Most kids love it when their school day lets them outside. But not all kids can take full advantage of being with friends at recess. 

Somerset Elementary in Mendota Heights has a solution to fix that: an adaptive playground.

When built, Somerset will have just the fifth inclusive school playground in Minnesota. Any donations would help.

The old playground won't get junked — it will be repurposed and sent to Central America or Africa.

In the video above, WCCO photojournalist Tony Peterson talks to students and staff about why this project is important, and how they'll make their school a place where everyone can play.

April 15, 2024

