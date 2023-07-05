Men killed in Bloomington murder-suicide defrauded investors, SEC says

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Federal officials allege three men who died in a double murder-suicide in February were part of a massive fraud scheme.

A lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Richard Myre, Dale Dahmen and Dominick Dahmen of taking millions of dollars from investors in small towns via their day trading company, Spartan Trading, but never investing the money.

The three men were found dead in a Bloomington parking lot in February. Police said Myre shot the other two, who were father and son, and then himself.

According to the lawsuit, in one case, a couple lost $100,000 and had to sell their home.

The SEC wants to freeze any money left in the company's account and return it to the victims.

