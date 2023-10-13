Meeker County turkey flock destroyed, but experts don't expect it'll impact Thanksgiving dinner supply

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — Earlier this week a turkey flock was destroyed in Meeker County after a number of birds tested positive for bird flu.

It's the first confirmed case in Minnesota since last spring.

The flock of 140,000 birds was terminated to prevent the virus from spreading, which is a federal requirement when bird flu is detected.

The news wasn't entirely unexpected, as during migration, water fowl can potentially come into contact with turkey and chicken flocks. Bird flu has been reported in six other northern states in the past 30 days.

It's a spike, but University of Minnesota Extension Educator Abby Schuft said there's no real cause for concern yet. With Minnesota being the top turkey producer in the country, she says farmers continue to advance their biosecurity measures and birds themselves, so they can build up some immunity against the flu.

"At this point, the birds that are affected are such a small fraction of a percent of the overall inventory across the US, we shouldn't see any impacts," she said. "Compared to what we noticed in egg prices over the winter, the turkey prices should hold pretty steady."

Poultry products found in-store are safe to eat. All those birds must be tested before they're processed.

The bird flu is not expected to impact the turkey supply for Thanksgiving, which is just over a month away.