Bird flu confirmed in Meeker County turkey flock of 140K

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — Bird flu was confirmed Wednesday in a flock of 140,000 turkeys in central Minnesota, officials said.

The birds were part of a commercial flock in Meeker County, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. The board said the site is quarantined and the birds were "depopulated" to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

"Unfortunately, HPAI seems to keep popping up during the seasonal migrations in Minnesota," state veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs said. "Before today's detection our most recent cases were in the spring of this year. Anyone who has poultry should take this detection as a clear sign to keep a close eye on their flock and initiate your strongest biosecurity practices."

Signs of bird flu include decreased eating and drinking, swell of the head area, lower egg production, sudden death and more. You can submit reports of sick birds online or call 833-454-0156.

Officials say bird flu doesn't represent a significant threat to human health.

Bird flu in Minnesota

The first detection of the year in Minnesota occurred in April in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County. Bird flu was detected in another small flock in Nobles County in May.

Last year, more than 100 Minnesota farms were hit by avian influenza and more than 3.5 million birds were euthanized as a result.

