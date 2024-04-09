Meeker County Sheriff's Office asks for help in finding vehicle connected to attempted abduction

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota are looking for the suspect in an attempted abduction that occurred last week.

Last Wednesday evening, a 13-year-old reported that a man in a red truck pulled them into the car at the end of a driveway. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle shortly after and ran to a nearby home for help.

The incident happened around the area of County State Aid Highway 9 and County State Aid Highway 33 near Lake Stella shortly before 8 p.m.

Now authorities say they have surveillance video of the suspect vehicle — a late-model red Ford F-150. Surveillance cameras captured the truck driving "slowly and repeatedly" in the neighborhood the night of the abduction and the night before.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information on the vehicle, its owner or the driver to call the sheriff's office at 320-693-5400 or the confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.