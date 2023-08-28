MDH announces 3 more conditions approved for newborn screening in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three additional conditions have been approved for the Minnesota Department of Health's Newborn Screening Program.

On Monday, MDH announced the addition of these conditions will boost protections for newborn infants in Minnesota. The conditions are rare, but can be serious if not detected and treated early.

"Minnesota has one of the most comprehensive newborn screening programs in the country, and regularly considers additions to the program," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said. "I want to thank the members of the Newborn Screening Advisory Committee for their dedication to this important public health service."

The three conditions, per MDH, are:

Guanidinoacetate Methyltransferase Deficiency (GAMT) is a disorder that can lead to neurological problems, such as intellectual disability, seizures, behavior problems and limited speech development. Treatment may include amino acid supplements such as creatine and ornithine as well as dietary guidance from specialists.

is a disorder that can lead to neurological problems, such as intellectual disability, seizures, behavior problems and limited speech development. Treatment may include amino acid supplements such as creatine and ornithine as well as dietary guidance from specialists. Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II) , also known as Hunter Syndrome, occurs almost exclusively in males. It affects many body systems, including the muscles, skin, eyes and nerves. Treatment may include enzyme replacement therapy, physical therapy, dietary changes and surgeries.

, also known as Hunter Syndrome, occurs almost exclusively in males. It affects many body systems, including the muscles, skin, eyes and nerves. Treatment may include enzyme replacement therapy, physical therapy, dietary changes and surgeries. Krabbe Disease can cause muscle stiffness, blindness and deafness, and it can be fatal if treatment is not administered in time. Treatment involves a stem cell transplant by 4-6 weeks of age, which is not a cure but greatly improves quality and length of life for most affected children. Newborn screening for Krabbe will allow families to consider a stem cell transplant before their child develops symptoms and it is too late to do treatment.

The MDH Public Health Laboratory is now beginning the process to prepare adding the new conditions to the screening program. A start date for screening will be determined as the process unfolds, MDH said.

In February, Minnesota became the first state to screen all newborns for the most common congenital virus in the country: Congenital cytomegalovirus, better known as cCMV.

More information on the screening program can be found on MDH's website.