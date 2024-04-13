102 cats removed from home in Crosby due to neglect, unsafe conditions

CROSBY, Minn. — More than 100 cats were removed from a home in Crosby this week due to unsafe conditions, and now the humane society in the area is hoping they'll be adopted and find their forever home.

Law enforcement conducted a search of a home on Thursday after reports of animal cruelty and neglect. They found 102 cats, which were taken to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Staff members worked to vaccinate and treat the 94 cats that were taken to the shelter. The humane society said about a dozen staff members worked for hours to set them up in clean environments with food and water.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store looks to become world's largest

One of the cats happened to be microchipped, and when staff members contacted the owner, the owner said the cat had gone missing seven years before. They were reunited on Thursday evening.

The humane society is asking that anyone with a missing cat from the area email in a photo of their cat, along with contact information so they can hopefully reunite cats with their owners.

Tri-County Humane Society

Every cage and kennel in the shelter is full, the humane society said, and they'll need extra staffing. They're asking the community to help donate funds, kibble, and cat litter.

The cats will be available for adoption starting Wednesday.

Note: The above video first aired on March 17, 2024.