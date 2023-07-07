Maslax Dualeh charged with shooting fireworks out of car on Fourth of July

MINNEAPOLIS -- A third person has been accused of shooting fireworks during a chaotic Fourth of July in Minneapolis.

Maslax Dualeh, 21, was the passenger in a in a Ford F150 traveling on the 4900 Nokomis Parkway West when he threw a firework out of the window between two occupied cars, charging documents allege.

Dualeh said in a post-Miranda statement that he threw the firework because someone had thrown a firework at the car. The driver and another passenger in the car corroborated his story, the criminal complaint says.

One passenger said they had roman candles, mortars, and inch-long M80 type fireworks in the car. Police also found live explosives.

Dualeh is charged with riot in the third degree, along with disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy from Columbia Heights and an 18-year-old man from Minneapolis were accused of shooting fireworks at Minneapolis police officers in separate instances on the Fourth of July. The boy faces one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a police officer. The man, Zamir Abdulkadir Yassin, is charged with second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon.