Family demands accountability after accidental St. Paul shooting leaves 12-year-old dead, brother arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Family and friends gathered in St. Paul Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Family has identified the boy as Markee Jones, describing him Sunday as a "sweet boy" who brought out the positivity in everyone.

St. Paul Police say the shooting happened early Saturday morning on the 200 block of Stinson Street. A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the shooting. Markee's family identified the 14-year-old as his brother, and say it was a tragic accident after someone left a loaded firearm in the home with the kids.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy fatally shot, 14-year-old arrested in St. Paul

"He loved to be outside, loved to play. He was adventurous," said uncle Martez Hill. "He was growing and becoming a young man."

During the vigil Sunday night, family members demanded the person who left the gun to come forward and be held accountable.

"This could be any one of our children. Accidents like this should never happen. Don't let this be your child! Don't let this be your child, learn from this!" said Nasiy Nasir X, national president of The Lion Of Judah Armed Forces.

Markee Jones WCCO

His family says someone left a loaded firearm in his grandmother's home, where he and his brother were staying. Police arrested his brother on suspicion of manslaughter.

"This boy is 14 years old. He don't know what's going on," said great aunt Marilyn Hill. "We need him to be accountable because that child, baby that's sitting up in jail, he's innocent. You can't choose and charge a child because for a mistake."

Markee's cousins say their grandmother's home is a safe haven, full of fond memories with Markee.

MORE NEWS: Federal jury finds St. Paul officer violated Cordale Handy's constitutional rights in 2017 fatal shooting

"It's gonna really hurt just not seeing him at my grandmother's house anymore," said cousin Chyarl Hill. "Just playing with him, just seeing him, it's gonna really hurt."

They say Markee's mother is now having to deal with the loss of one child, while the legal fate of her other child is up in the air.

St. Paul police say they are talking to witnesses, but haven't released any details about what led up to the shooting.

As of Sunday night, his brother remains in custody at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.