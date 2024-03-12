Missing: Margot Langford, 20, last seen Sunday on University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota police are asking for the public's help to find 20-year-old student Margot Langford, who went missing this weekend.

Margot Langford UMNPD

Langford, who may also go by the name "River," was last seen Sunday around midnight at Bailey Hall on the St. Paul campus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 612-624-2677 (COPS).

