Missing: Margot Langford, 20, last seen Sunday on University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota police are asking for the public's help to find 20-year-old student Margot Langford, who went missing this weekend.

Margot Langford UMNPD

Langford, who may also go by the name "River," was last seen Sunday around midnight at Bailey Hall on the St. Paul campus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 612-624-2677 (COPS).

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 10:16 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

