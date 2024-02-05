Watch CBS News
Maplewood man pleads not guilty in gang-related killing on St. Paul's Raspberry Island

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Maplewood man has pleaded not guilty to five charges in connection with a killing on St. Paul's Raspberry Island last summer, according to a court filing.

Romello Markell Ifonlaja-Randle entered not guilty pleas Monday to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of committing a crime for benefit of a gang and one count of possession of ammo/any firearm by a person convicted/adjudicated delinquent for crimes of violence.

Ifonlaja-Randle, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Marcus Baker Jr. on Aug. 14 because Baker and his friends would not stop playing music associated with gangs on St. Paul's east side, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators allege Ifonlaja-Randle is connected to west side gangs.

Investigators tied Ifonlaja-Randle to the crime using surveillance footage showing him and a friend buying liquor bottles found at the scene hours before the shooting. Police also found a "ghost gun" near the scene and DNA found on the muzzle was a positive match for Ifonlaja-Randle, the complaint states. He denied any knowledge of the killing to police and said he had never been to Raspberry Island.

Ifonlaja-Randle's next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.

