Suspect crashes in Chanhassen after shooting at squad car during chase, police say

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Authorities say shots were fired during a pursuit that ended with a crash in the west metro Tuesday evening.

According to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, officers began pursuing a vehicle after it came back with a warrant out of Illinois for assault.

During the pursuit, shots were allegedly fired from the suspect vehicle at a squad car.

The vehicle crashed south of Highway 5 near Highway 41 a short time later, police say. Multiple agencies are currently responding to the incident and working to negotiate with the suspect to get them out of the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.