Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect crashes in Chanhassen after shooting at squad car during chase, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

West metro police chase ends in chaos
West metro police chase ends in chaos 00:48

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Authorities say shots were fired during a pursuit that ended with a crash in the west metro Tuesday evening.

According to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, officers began pursuing a vehicle after it came back with a warrant out of Illinois for assault. 

During the pursuit, shots were allegedly fired from the suspect vehicle at a squad car.

7b4f698a-2b90-4e7a-a2ae-bacec5e915cb.png
WCCO

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calls for more gun control measures in State of the State address

The vehicle crashed south of Highway 5 near Highway 41 a short time later, police say. Multiple agencies are currently responding to the incident and working to negotiate with the suspect to get them out of the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 8:45 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.