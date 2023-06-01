Maple Grove Middle School cancels Thursday's classes as police investigate bomb threat

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police are investigating a bomb threat at Maple Grove Middle School Thursday afternoon, but said all students are safe.

The Maple Grove Police Department said there were "no known risks at this time," but it is still assessing the threat.

A message on the school's website said the building was evacuated and the remainder of Thursday's classes and extracurriculars have been canceled.

Students are being transported to St. Joseph's Church, where parents and guardians can pick them up. Buses will take students home from the church at the normal dismissal time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.