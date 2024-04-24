Maple Grove claims title of "restaurant captial" of Minnesota, causing backlash

Is Maple Grove really the restaurant capital of Minnesota?

Is Maple Grove really the restaurant capital of Minnesota?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove is giving people who plan on strolling down its Main Street something new to chew on — the suburban city boldly dubbed itself Minnesota's culinary capital last week.

It's a title Greg Anzelc, the executive director of Explore Maple Grove, said they could claim because no other city had.

"We also know there's not a wizard sitting behind the curtain with a council to award that designation, so we were happy to do it as a way to invite people to Maple Grove," Anzelc said.

However for residents like Jon Schlemmer, larger cities still take the cake.

"I like what they've done with the place, but, being from Minneapolis, I'm used to having a more diverse food scene than this," Schlemmer said.

But it's more than just chains and drive-thrus in Maple Grove.

"From Pittsburg Blue, all the way down to locally owned and operated Malone's Bar and Grill down the street to a great Mexican restaurant," Anzelc said.

Anzelc says the city boasts nearly 150 easy-to-get-to restaurants.

While the new title is taking some heat online, Maple Grove says don't knock it 'til you try it.

"It's a fun debate and we really do believe in everything our city has to offer," Anzelc said. "And we look forward to continuing with it."