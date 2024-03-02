Hudson Police are investigating after a body was found in a body of water

HUDSON, Wisc. — The Hudson Police Department are investigating after locating a body in water in Lake Front Park.

Police say that they got the call just before 8:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

At this time, police say they don't believe there are any threats or danger to the community. The Hudson Police department along with the St. Croix County Sheriff's office and Wisconsin DNR are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.