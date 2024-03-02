Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Hudson Police are investigating after a body was found in a body of water

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HUDSON, Wisc. — The Hudson Police Department are investigating after locating a body in water in Lake Front Park. 

Police say that they got the call just before 8:30 A.M. Saturday morning. 

At this time, police say they don't believe there are any threats or danger to the community. The Hudson Police department along with the St. Croix County Sheriff's office and Wisconsin DNR are investigating. 

This is a developing story, check back for more information. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 2:57 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.